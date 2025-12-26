Officers investigating after body found in river on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after a body was found in a river on Thursday.

Columbus Police responded after receiving reports that they saw a body in the Scioto River near Griggs Dam, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

Firefighters say that the person was pronounced dead, according to Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Columbus Police told WBNS that the body is female, and foul play is currently not suspected.

The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

