Officers investigating after body discovered in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Officers are investigating after a dead person was found in Butler County on Sunday.

West Chester police say the person was found off Schumacher Park Drive, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

A police spokesperson said a worker from a nearby business discovered the body, Cincinnati TV station FOX 19 reports.

The Butler County Coroner’s Officer is expected to perform an autopsy.

Nothing will be released until it is completed.

Police continue to investigate.

