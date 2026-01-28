Local

Officers arrest theft suspect after tracking footprints in snow, police say

By WHIO Staff
Thomas Allen mugshot Photo contributed by Butler Township Police (via Facebook) (Butler Township Police (via Facebook))
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Officers found a theft suspect thanks to the record-breaking snow.

Butler Township Police wrote in a social media post that a man allegedly broke into a business on Miller Lane and stole money on Sunday as everyone hunkered down for the snowstorm.

Officers tracked the suspect’s footprints in the snow to a local hotel and identified his room.

After obtaining a warrant, they arrested a man identified as Thomas Allen on theft and breaking-and-entering charges, according to the department.

Officers recovered the money he allegedly stole.

Online jail records indicate that Allen remains in Montgomery County Jail.

