Officers arrest theft suspect after tracking footprints in snow, police say

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Officers found a theft suspect thanks to the record-breaking snow.

Butler Township Police wrote in a social media post that a man allegedly broke into a business on Miller Lane and stole money on Sunday as everyone hunkered down for the snowstorm.

Officers tracked the suspect’s footprints in the snow to a local hotel and identified his room.

After obtaining a warrant, they arrested a man identified as Thomas Allen on theft and breaking-and-entering charges, according to the department.

Officers recovered the money he allegedly stole.

Online jail records indicate that Allen remains in Montgomery County Jail.

