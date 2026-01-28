Police looking for suspect accused of stealing cellphone, bus pass at RTA Hub

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this person?

Miami Township Police wrote in a social media post that they are seeking a person accused of stealing a cellphone and a bus pass at an RTA Hub.

This happened at the RTA Hub on Lyons Road, according to the social media post.

The department posted the suspect’s picture on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Spencer at (937) 433-2301, extension 1493, if you have any information on this person’s identity.

