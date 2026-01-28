STAY INFORMED: Over 170 schools cancel, delay class for third day due to extreme cold

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 170 schools have canceled and delayed classes on Wednesday due to continued winter weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

In Montgomery County, Dayton Public Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Centerville Schools, Kettering City Schools, Miamisburg City Schools, Vandalia Butler Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, and Northridge Schools are closed.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County that are closed on Wednesday are Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Fairborn City Schools, and Xenia Community Schools.

In Miami County, Bethel Local Schools, Bradford Schools, and Milton Union Schools are closed on Wednesday. Troy City Schools is also closed, but will have remote learning.

Springfield City Schools, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Northeastern Local Schools, Greenon Local Schools, Northwestern Local Schools, and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Wednesday.

Several schools have delays, including Springboro Schools in Warren County, Indian Lake Local Schools in Logan County, and Jackson Center Local Schools in Shelby County.

We will continue following this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group