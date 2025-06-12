Officers arrest armed scooter rider, recover suspect meth during traffic stop

RICHMOND, IN — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of an armed man found with suspected drugs in Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday night.

Two Richmond officers stopped a scooter just after 7:40 p.m. near the 2000 block of North E Street.

The scooter failed to stop at a posted stop sign, according to a police spokesperson.

During the stop, they found a 25-year-old rider, Skyler Goodwin, armed and in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

“You ride around armed with meth in Richmond, expect to get caught. Our officers are out there, and they’re not backing down,” said Kyle Weatherly, police chief.

Officers arrested Goodwin for possession of Methamphetamine, the spokesperson said.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Wayne County Jail with a bond set at $7,500.

