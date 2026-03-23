Officer shoots at dog attacking woman in Ohio

TOLEDO — A police officer shot at a dog attacking a woman at her northern Ohio home on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
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Toledo police were called to a home on Peak Avenue before 4 p.m. on reports of a pit bull attacking a 56-year-old woman.
Upon arrival, officers found the dog attacking the woman on her porch.
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A Toledo police officer pulled out her firearm “to dispatch the pit bull, saving the victim,” according to an incident report obtained by WTOL-11.
It is unclear if the dog was wounded or killed by the gunfire.
The incident report indicates that the Lucas County Canine Care & Control arrived on the scene “and collected the canine,” WTOL-11 reported.
The victim was hospitalized with lacerations to her head from the attack.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
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