Officer rescues turtle walking across busy highway in Montgomery County

Officer rescues turtle walking across busy highway in Montgomery County (German Township Police Department)
GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A local police officer rescued a turtle that was walking across a busy highway in Montgomery County.

The German Township Police Department shared on social media that one of their officers rescued a turtle from the middle of State Route 725 on Thursday morning.

“Here at German Township, ‘to protect and serve’ isn’t just for the two-legged citizens — we’ve got the four-legged, no-legged, and shell-backed residents covered too," the department said in the post.

Officer Stevens, who the department called a “turtle whisperer,” rescued Bruce, the turtle.

“No ticket issued for jaywalking… this time," the post read.

