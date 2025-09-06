Officer rescues turtle walking across busy highway in Montgomery County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A local police officer rescued a turtle that was walking across a busy highway in Montgomery County.
The German Township Police Department shared on social media that one of their officers rescued a turtle from the middle of State Route 725 on Thursday morning.
“Here at German Township, ‘to protect and serve’ isn’t just for the two-legged citizens — we’ve got the four-legged, no-legged, and shell-backed residents covered too," the department said in the post.
Officer Stevens, who the department called a “turtle whisperer,” rescued Bruce, the turtle.
“No ticket issued for jaywalking… this time," the post read.
