Officer not charged after shooting man who pointed air rifle at police

HUBER HEIGHTS — An officer who shot a man who pointed an air rifle at police will not be charged.

As News Center 7 previously reported, in May Kenneth Haught was shot by a Huber Heights police officer after police video showed he pointed an “AR15-style rifle” at officers.

This happened shortly after police were dispatched on a report of a road rage incident between two people who are believed to have known each other.

A man told police he was trying to get away from Haught who allegedly shot out his window and rammed into his car

They ended up at the Shell Gas Station at the 8000 block of State Route 235.

“He’s hit me three [expletive] times now. You better get someone out here,” the man said in a 911 call.

As officers arrived at the scene, they tried to stop Haught’s vehicle while attempting to leave the gas station parking lot.

Cruiser camera video showed Haught in a black Pontiac speed away from officers onto State Route 235 and then onto New Carlisle Pike.

Officers tried a PIT maneuver on Haught’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. They continued north on New Carlisle Pike and officers saw at least one object thrown from the suspect’s vehicle. The object was later discovered to be methamphetamine.

Haught then pulled into a yard next to a home on Taylorsville Road.

Video shows Haught exit his car and point the air rifle at officers, before being shot. He was taken to an area hospital.

Haught is facing charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, assault, and obstruction of official business.

