ODOT worker injured after plow gets hit

By WHIO Staff

PHOTOS: Snow hits Miami Valley An ODOT truck plows and salts U.S. 68 south of Xenia after another winter storm blew through the area early Wednesday morning. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker was injured early Saturday morning after the plow they were driving was hit.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 480 West just south of Cleveland.

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning confirmed to WOIO in Cleveland that the driver was checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary count done by WOIO marks this crash as the 19th time a plow has been hit this winter season.

