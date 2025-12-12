ODOT treating roads ahead of possible accumulating snow this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks are treating roads ahead of possible accumulating snow this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this system. She has the latest TIMING AND IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some parts of the region saw some light snow showers early Friday morning.

Lornyn Bryson, from ODOT, spoke with our Nick Foley on News Center 7 Daybreak during the 4:30 a.m. hour.

She said almost 70 ODOT crews treated the roads during the overnight hours on Friday.

“They’ve been out using those liquid treatments and putting salt down where needed, but really focusing on those bridges and overpasses this morning to make sure there is no refreeze.”

Bryson said ODOT crews will be working extended shifts with possible accumulating snow this weekend. She encouraged drivers to pay attention and give snowplows plenty of room.

“The safest place is not behind our snowplows,” she added. “There’s a lot of stuff going on with those snowplows. Giving us space is the biggest thing we can ask for.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group