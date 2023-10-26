O’Charley’s closes another Miami Valley location

SPRINGFIELD — Another O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar location in the Miami Valley has closed its doors.

A spokesperson for the restaurant company confirmed that the O’Charley’s located at 1830 N. Bechtle Avenue officially closed Thursday.

News Center 7 obtained the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO, W. Craig Barber

“Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years. Based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macro-economic environment, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of October 26.

It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but the decision aligns with a variety of actions to ensure we continue to thrive as a brand. The O’Charley’s brand is proud to have been the place for great food and good times for more than 50 years and we look forward to continuing this legacy for the next 50.

We appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We are working with these team members now to relocate any to another store if they are able, as well as helping those who may need new employment.”

O’Charley’s locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. also permanently recently closed in August.

“We encourage our guests to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest,” Barber said.

12 other locations remain open across the state.

