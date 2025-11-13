Obi Toppin headlines 2026 class of UD Athletic Hall of Fame

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has revealed the next class of its Athletic Hall of Fame, and it includes former Flyer-turned NBA star Obi Toppin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toppin joins Kelley Austria, Doug Hauschild, and Chris Lemon as members of the 2026 class.

The class will be introduced at halftime of the Dayton-North Florida men’s basketball game on Dec. 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

Obi Toppin

Toppin played basketball for the Flyers from 2017 to 2020. In 2020, he was the consensus National Player of the Year and the university’s first consensus All-America.

He led the nation in dunks during the 2019-20 season with 107. Toppin also holds the university record for career dunks and career field goal percentage.

Toppin was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2020 and now plays for the Indiana Pacers.

Kelley Austria

Austria played for the Flyers women’s basketball team from 2012 to 2017, making it to the NCAA tournament four times.

She was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and was named to both the All-Defensive Team and Second Team All-Conference.

Austria is second in career steals and career steal average. She’s also 21st in career scoring for the Flyers.

Chris Lemon

Lemon is the only two-time men’s cross country qualifier to the NCAA national championship meet in university history. In 2008, he and his twin brother, Matt, were the first Flyers to reach the NCAA meet.

In 2009, he was the Atlantic 10’s individual men’s cross country champion.

Lemon has posted the top three times in university history for the 10k event.

He was a two-time Atlantic 10 Student-Athlete of the Year, three-time A-10 All-Academic and two-time Academic All-American.

Doug Hauschild

Hauschild spent nearly 47 years working in the university’s sports information/athletics communication office before retiring this year.

He was inducted into the College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame in 2020.

Hauschild earned the CoSIDA 25-Year Award in 2008, the Bob Kenworthy Award for his community service in 2009, and the Lester Jordan Award for service to the Academic All-America program in 2021.

He continues to work part-time for the Flyers as the Athletics Historian and Director of Special Projects.

The addition of the four new members brings the hall of fame’s total membership to 205.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group