NY-style pizza shop opens first Dayton location today

DAYTON — A new New York-style pizza shop opens its first Dayton location today.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice opens today at 4 p.m. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, it moved into the former Local Cantina site on E. 1st Street near Day Air Ballpark.

As part of their Grand Opening, the first 100 people in line will receive a complimentary slice of pizza and a t-shirt.

“We are beyond excited to throw open the doors to welcome Dayton in for a Grand Opening Pizza Party unlike any they’ve experienced before,” Mikey Sorboro, founder of Mikey’s Late Night Slice, said. “This location has been completely transformed and Late Night Slice-ified with our latest customization stations— the Slushie and Saucy Bars! Getting to share the space with the community has been well worth the wait, and we are ready to show it off while celebrating the night away.”

This marks the tenth location for the Columbus-based pizza chain and the first in the Dayton area.

Mikey’s will feature a full-service restaurant and a full bar. It’ll have 18-inch New York-style pizzas that will be available by the slice or the whole pie.

Online ordering, delivery through third-party apps, and catering will begin today.

The Dayton location will operate for dinner and late-night hours only through Feb. 12. Lunch hours are expected to begin on Feb. 13.

More information on Mikey’s Late Night Slice can be found here.

