NTSB releases preliminary report on Ohio plane crash that killed 3

VIENNA — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report involving an Ohio plane crash that killed three people in mid-July.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on July 19 just after 7 p.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township.

A Beech B-60 airplane was traveling from Pittsburgh International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the report stated.

“About 50 miles northeast of Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport (YNG), Vienna Center, Ohio, the pilot informed air traffic control that the airplane’s left engine had lost power, and he could not maintain altitude. The arrival east radar controller (YNG tower) offered information on close by airports; however, the pilot requested YNG and its longer, 9,003-ft-long runway,” said NTSB.

The report said the plane began descending as it approached the runway and got close to the ground at 131 miles per hour.

Officials say the airplane turned left going 95 miles per hour and touched down a quarter mile west of the runway.

A witness told investigators he saw the plane approach ground level but pitched up rapidly to the left at the end of the runway before descending out of his field of vision.

The pilot had both Canadian and U.S. FAA private pilot certificates.

