‘Not really surprised anymore;’ Shoppers share concerns after deadly stabbing in Meijer parking lot

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a stabbing in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

The stabbing was reported around 11:17 a.m. at Meijer on Hillcrest Avenue in Springfield.

When police arrived on scene, they found Darrin Pollock in a grassy area near the docking area with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

People shopping at Meijer told News Center 7 that something needs to be done about the violence in Springfield.

“Now you can’t even really go in and shop without someone giving you a hassle about something. I mean, it is. It’s bad,” Springfield resident Rick Summers said.

