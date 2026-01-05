‘Not happy at all;’ 911 call reveals new details in fight that ended with county-wide call for help

VANDALIA — Authorities are working to get charges approved for two people after a fight led to a county-wide call for help in Vandalia over the weekend.
Vandalia police officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Hawthorne Suites off Poe Avenue.
News Center 7 obtained the original 911 call asking police for help.
“This is 911, do you have an emergency?” a dispatcher asked.
“Yes, I do have an emergency here, I’m at the Hawthorne Suites,” the caller said.
“They’re upstairs, they’re upstairs. Building five, upstairs,” the caller said. “They’re fighting, I have a kid here, I’m not happy at all. You guys need to get here. I called the front desk; they don’t seem to give an (expletive).”
Officers discovered a woman who’d apparently been asked to leave the hotel. She allegedly started struggling with officers.
Vandalia police said a man, who was with a group of people, also began fighting them.
The officers on scene dropped a county-wide call for help, otherwise known as a Signal 99. However, it was canceled not long after.
