Construction to impact traffic on I-70

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A construction project will impact traffic on Interstate 70 in Wayne County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Washington Road and the overpass will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 5, for rehabilitation efforts.

The road is closed from Kepler Road to Moyer Road, but drivers can use Moyer Road, Jacksonburg Road, and Kepler Road to bypass it.

This closure is expected to last through summer 2026, according to INDOT.

On Monday night, crews will reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane east of U.S. 227 to the Ohio state line for bridge demolition.

The lane will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several closures and lane reductions will start on Wednesday night and last until Friday morning:

Ramps from eastbound and westbound I-70 to westbound U.S. 40 will be closed

Eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to a single lane near U.S. 40

Brief stoppages of up to 20 minutes on eastbound and westbound U.S. 40

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone, according to INDOT.

To learn more about this construction project, click here.

