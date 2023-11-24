Northern Ohio double homicide suspect found dead in Cincinnati

TOLEDO — A suspect in a double homicide that happened earlier this month in northern Ohio has died.

Toledo police confirmed Friday that Jorenzo Phillips, 19, died in Cincinnati, WTOL in Toledo reported. The circumstances around his death are currently unknown.

Phillips was accused of shooting and killing two 21-year-old men in last week.

Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed near a Toledo intersection, WTVG reported.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest Tuesday.

