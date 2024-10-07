Northern Lights briefly visible in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Northern lights were visible in the Miami Valley Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. Storm Center 7 weather specialist Nick Dunn said conditions finally allowed for parts of the Miami Valley to get a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon.

While the Northern Lights may not be visible to you with a naked eye, you could find yourself getting great images using your smartphone or professional camera.

If you place your camera in long-exposure and night mode. This will allow for your lens to capture the colors better. You will want to be away from city lights and allow your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness.

Viewers in areas such as Piqua, Troy, Enon and Fort Loramie reported spotting the lights.

