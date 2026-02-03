Non-emergency phone line down in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Residents in Vandalia can currently not call Vandalia’s non-emergency line.
The city is asking if you have a non-emergency to please call 937-415-2292 or 937-415-2293.
The city did not say what caused the outage.
We will update when phone lines are back up.
