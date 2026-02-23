No injuries after crash involving school bus at busy intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A school bus was involved in a crash at a busy Montgomery County intersection on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at State Route 741 and Lyons Road in Miami Township around 4 p.m., a spokesperson with the township confirmed.
There were students on board the bus, but no injuries were reported.
This crash remains under investigation by the Miami Township Police Department.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
