No charges for law enforcement who fired shots at man during SWAT standoff

WASHINGTON TWP — The officers who shot at a man during a SWAT standoff last year will not face charges.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Alex Yale was shot after a Dayton police officer and a sniper with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office returned fire on Dec. 23, 2025.

Yale is facing charges of felonious assault, disrupting public services, vandalism, and weapons charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 200 block of Brookway Road on a well-being check.

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Investigators said that Yale, who lives with his parents, was having a mental health issue.

When his mother tried to call 911, he reportedly took the phone.

His parents were able to leave and call for help.

Deputies learned that there were very powerful weapons in the house.

Due to this, SWAT and a hostage negotiation team responded.

During the standoff, investigators said Yale fired shots on separate occasions.

This is when the two law enforcement officers returned fire.

Investigators previously said that Yale was hit once.

A Dayton officer was hurt after being hit by shrapnel.

A competency evaluation was ordered for Yale earlier this month.

He is due back in court on June 11.

Alex Yale (Montgomery County Jail)

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