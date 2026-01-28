No. 24 Miami remains unbeaten after comeback win over UMass

OXFORD — The nationally ranked Miami RedHawks had to come from behind to stay unbeaten Tuesday night.

The RedHawks overcame a double-digit deficit in the first to extend their home winning streak to 27 games in an 86-84 win over UMass.

Eian Elmer scored a career-high 30 points as MU played without Luke Skaljac. He missed the game due to illness.

This was Miami’s first game at Millet Hall as a nationally ranked team.

The RedHawks improved to 21-0 overall, 9-0 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

The Minutemen led by as much as 10 points, 45-35, with 2:18 left in the first half. The RedHawks cut the deficit to 47-43 at halftime.

Elmer buried a three-pointer to the Red and White ahead, 68-67, with 8:40 remaining.

Miami led 82-75 with 2:23 to play. But the Minutemen cut it to 85-84 with eight seconds left.

Peter Suder made a free throw to cap the score.

MU is one of two unbeaten men’s college basketball teams remaining in the country. Arizona beat BYU on Monday, but Nebraska suffered its first loss on Tuesday at Michigan.

The RedHawks’ next game will be Saturday, Jan. 31, when they host Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m.

