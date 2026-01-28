Former tenant arrested, charged for setting area structure on fire

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly set an area structure on fire last year.
Just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2025, Hamilton Township Police and Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Stableview Circle, according to a social media post from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Detectives and fire investigators were able to determine that the fire was intentionally set.
As a result of the investigation, Dallas Taulbee was identified as the suspect.
Taulbee was a former tenant of the property, according to the post.
Taulbee was arrested on Jan. 24, 2026, following a Warren County Grand Jury indictment for Aggravated Arson (second-degree felony) and Arson (fourth-degree felony).
His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 13.
“Kudos to our detectives, HT fire investigators, and partner agencies. Arson is a serious crime that puts lives and property at risk,” the department said in its post.
