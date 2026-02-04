No. 23 Miami remains unbeaten after road win at Buffalo

The Miami University RedHawks pulled out another close Mid-American Conference (MAC) win on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Luke Skaljac scored 15 of his career-high 19 points as Miami beat the Buffalo Bulls, 73-71, in Buffalo, New York.
Brant Byers added 11 points for the RedHawks while Peter Suder finished with 10 points and eight assists.
Miami improves to 23-0 overall and 11-0 in the MAC.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Questions remain for future of scammers involved in shooting death of local Uber driver
- Dayton snaps 4-game losing streak as free throws beat St. Bonaventure
- Woman shares concerns after finding property in storage covered in mold
The Red White led 18-11, but the Bulls tied it at 18-18. But Justin Kirby buried a three-pointer, and Skaljac’s layup gave Miami a 23-18 advantage.
Buffalo led, 33-32, with just over four minutes left until halftime. But Miami led, 38-35, at halftime.
The RedHawks’ largest lead was 52-40, but the Bulls scored nine straight points to cut it to 52-49.
Miami led 73-71 but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Buffalo had a chance to win it, but Ryan Sabol missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer, and the RedHawks held on for the win.
MU is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in men’s college basketball. The other is No. 1 Arizona.
Miami’s next game is Saturday, Feb. 7, at Marshall.
Tip-off is at 4 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group