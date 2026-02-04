Dayton snaps 4-game losing streak as free throws beat St. Bonaventure

DAYTON — It took the University of Dayton men’s basketball team the full 40 minutes to end its four-game losing streak on Tuesday.

Jordan Derkack’s two free throws with just over two seconds remaining helped Dayton to a 72-70 win over St. Bonaventure at the UD Arena.

Javon Bennett led all scorers with 20 points while Derkack scored 18 off the bench. Amael L’Etang had 16 points.

UD shot 28-of-33 from the free throw line.

The Flyers improved to 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton led, 41-30, at halftime. De’Shayne Montgomery’s steal and dunk gave them their largest lead, 47-34.

The Bonnies went on a 14-0 run to take a 48-47 lead. Derkack responded with a layup, and Bryce Heard’s three-pointer gave the Flyers a 52-50 advantage.

From that point on, it stayed close the rest of the way.

St. Bonaventure led, 68-65, with 2:50 remaining. But L’Etang’s layup cut the deficit to 68-67.

The game was tied at 68-68 with under a minute when UD forced a turnover. It led to a Bennett layup to give the Flyers a 70-68 lead. The Bonnies made two free throws to tie it 70-70 with 13 seconds left.

Derkack was fouled with two seconds left and made both free throws.

Darryl Simmons missed a three-pointer for the Bonnies at the buzzer.

The Flyers’ next game will be on Friday, Feb. 6, when they play VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

