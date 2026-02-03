Autopsy reports reveal new details in shooting deaths of Ohio dentist, wife

COLUMBUS — The autopsy report for Spencer and Monique Tepe has been released.

The couple was shot to death in their Columbus home two months ago.

Monique’s ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested and charged with murder in their deaths.

The autopsy reports state that Spencer was shot seven times, while Monique was shot nine times.

Both deaths were ruled homicides resulting from gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and extremities.

McKee was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

After his initial arrest in Winnebago County, Ill., he was extradited to Franklin County. McKee has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, McKee faces a minimum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 32 years.

Court documents also allege that McKee was spotted at the Tepes’ property in the weeks leading up to the killings.

