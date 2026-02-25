Local

No. 21 Miami stays unbeaten after winning at Eastern Michigan

By WHIO Staff
Antwone Woolfolk Photo contributed by Miami Men's Basketball (via X) (Miami Men's Basketball (via X))
By WHIO Staff

YPSILANTI, MI — Miami University continued its winning ways in Michigan on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brant Byers led four RedHawks in double figures with 16 points as they won, 74-64, at Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Antwone Woolfolk scored 14 points, and Peter Suder had a double-double. He finished with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Suder also scored his 1,500th point. Almar Atlason finished with 12 points off the bench.

Miami remains the only unbeaten team in Division I basketball as they improve to 28-0 overall and 15-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Red and White held the Eagles scoreless for the first 6:30 of the game as they led, 12-0.

Eastern Michigan cut the deficit to 14-9, but Miami responded with a 9-0 run. They led, 43-22, at halftime.

The RedHawks led by as much as 26 points, 50-24, with 17:10 to play. Eastern Michigan cut the deficit to 56-50 with 8:17 to play.

Suder made two shots, and Byers buried a three-pointer to extend it to 67-57. Woolfolk added a dunk and two free throws to help seal the game.

Miami’s next game will be on Friday, Feb. 27, when they play at Western Michigan.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read