No. 21 Miami stays unbeaten after winning at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, MI — Miami University continued its winning ways in Michigan on Tuesday night.

Brant Byers led four RedHawks in double figures with 16 points as they won, 74-64, at Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Antwone Woolfolk scored 14 points, and Peter Suder had a double-double. He finished with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Suder also scored his 1,500th point. Almar Atlason finished with 12 points off the bench.

Miami remains the only unbeaten team in Division I basketball as they improve to 28-0 overall and 15-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

The Red and White held the Eagles scoreless for the first 6:30 of the game as they led, 12-0.

Eastern Michigan cut the deficit to 14-9, but Miami responded with a 9-0 run. They led, 43-22, at halftime.

The RedHawks led by as much as 26 points, 50-24, with 17:10 to play. Eastern Michigan cut the deficit to 56-50 with 8:17 to play.

Suder made two shots, and Byers buried a three-pointer to extend it to 67-57. Woolfolk added a dunk and two free throws to help seal the game.

Miami’s next game will be on Friday, Feb. 27, when they play at Western Michigan.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

