Authorities investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Dayton police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive, at the Summit Square Apartments, just after 9 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police officers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

