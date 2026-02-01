Nick Lachey urges Bengals ownership to sell team in new song

CINCINNATI — One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest celebrity fans is calling on ownership to make a change.
Nick Lachey, a Cincinnati native, wrote in a social media post that he’s had enough with the current ownership.
“To all my fellow @Bengals fans… we’ve suffered long enough,“ he said. ”Introducing “Sell ‘Em Mike Brown.”
The Cincinnati native first rose to fame as a member of 98 Degrees with his brother, Drew. Nick Lachey has spoken out about his support and criticism of the Bengals.
Now, he put out a new song on his YouTube page called “Sell ‘Em Mike Brown.”
“Sell ‘em, Mike Brown. Stop playing like a clown,” sings Nick Lachey. “Quit bringing my Bengals down.”
He shared the song on his Instagram and his X accounts.
Lachey called the team’s announcement of bringing back Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor, “a slap in the face,” earlier this month.
Cincinnati went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.
To all my fellow @Bengals fans… we’ve suffered long enough. Introducing “Sell ‘Em Mike Brown” 🎶 https://t.co/KUzR1RJFEO— Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) January 30, 2026
