Nick Foley cancer update - July 6, 2023

DAYTON — WHIO-TV morning anchor Nick Foley provides the latest on his cancer journey:

When I agreed to post updates on my treatment and progress, I’m not sure I understood how simply giving an update could be such a challenge.

For me, it has been a desire to reach some sort of milestone or feel like we’ve turned a corner. That came last week when our doctor told us the treatment was making great progress and that we working toward some sort of remission.

The news served as a huge weight off my shoulders and a confirmation that we are heading in the right direction. More importantly, it is a major boost of confidence for my family. Hope is a renewed emotion in our household and we are ready to continue this fight.

The physical setbacks like the fractures in my back are on their own timeline when it comes to recovery but we’re getting there.

