Next time you spot migratory waterfowl in the area, thank this state wildlife officer

COLUMBUS — A state wildlife officer assigned to Preble County is being recognized for his work in helping to protect waterfowl and their migratory pathways as they pass through the region on the Mississippi Flyway.

Ohio Wildlife Officer Brad Turner, a Mississinawa Valley High School graduate, has been named Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year for his continuing efforts in not only protecting those bird populations, but also in educating others about the birds and their habitats, the ODNR Division of Wildlife, part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, announced Thursday afternoon.

Turner patrols an area of the state with ample waterfowl hunting opportunities, including the Great Miami River, Rush Run Wildlife Area, and Acton Lake, according to ODNR.

He works closely with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft to coordinate waterfowl hunting permit drawings for Acton Lake in Hueston Woods State Park. Turner has also undertaken many outreach efforts for the new Woodland Trails Wildlife Area.

Officer Turner is dedicated to waterfowl education and enforcement, according to ODNR, as he serves on the Waterfowl Training Team to teach new officers and other staff how to identify waterfowl, and contributes to events with local conservation organizations.

He has gone above and beyond to educate hunters not just so they stay within the law, but also to make their hunt successful, ODNR said.

Turner graduated from the wildlife officer academy in 2007. He then was assigned to Scioto County before being transferred to Preble County in 2010. The Rossburg, Darke County, native earned a degree in fish and wildlife management from Hocking College in 2003.

The Mississippi Flyway is composed of 14 states and three Canadian provinces. The flyway is a bird migration route that generally follows the Mississippi, Missouri, and Lower Ohio Rivers in the United States across the western Great Lakes to the Mackenzie River and Hudson Bay in Canada.

The Mississippi Flyway Council was established in 1952 to coordinate the management of migratory game birds in the Mississippi Flyway and to promote those activities of its members that serve the long-term benefit to the resources and the flyway.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all.

The Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award is presented to a law enforcement officer who exhibits exceptional dedication and service to protecting the Mississippi Flyway’s waterfowl populations. The award highlights officers who go above and beyond by protecting wetlands and waterfowl in their areas of assignment, educating waterfowlers, participating in waterfowl organizations, and promoting youth hunting activities, ODNR said.

Migratory Flyways Migratory bird flyways state and province map. (Courtesy: USFWS/USFWS)





