Loud noises, fireworks expected to come from Wright-Patterson AFB Friday

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Residents near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base should expect to hear loud noises and fireworks coming from the base on Friday.

A base activity in Area B’s west side will conclude with fireworks, according to a base spokesperson.

The show will start at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last around 20 minutes.

The base also warned residents about loud noises Thursday as they conducted training detonations.

