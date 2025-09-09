New welcome center opens at Lake Loramie State Park

FORT LORAMIE — A new welcome center has opened at Lake Loramie State Park in Shelby County, Ohio, aiming to preserve the park’s history and boost local tourism.

The welcome center, which took six years to complete, is designed to encourage visitors to explore the area while contributing to the local economy. It features interactive exhibits that focus on the local history, including the fur trade and the history of ice.

“I am incredibly impressed,” said Mary Mertz, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, who has overseen the project.

Governor Mike DeWine emphasized the role of Ohio’s state parks in enhancing the quality of life for residents, noting that they are free and accessible to everyone.

The welcome center is part of a broader effort to use state parks as economic drivers for local communities. Visitors to the park are expected to frequent local businesses, such as gas stations, restaurants, and shops, thereby enhancing the tourism economy.

Mary Mertz highlighted the transformation from the previous makeshift nature center, which was located in a maintenance building, to the new dedicated facility. This change is expected to improve the visitor experience significantly.

Governor DeWine noted that Ohio’s 76 state parks, which are free and accessible, are a key selling point for attracting new businesses to the state. The parks offer recreational opportunities close to all residents, enhancing the quality of life.

The opening of the new welcome center at Lake Loramie State Park is set to enhance both the preservation of local history and the economic vitality of the surrounding community. As visitors engage with the interactive exhibits, local businesses are expected to see increased patronage, contributing to the area’s growth.

