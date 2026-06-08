Dave Chappelle bringing comedy shows back to Yellow Springs this summer

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dave Chappelle is returning to the cornfields of Yellow Springs this summer.

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The comedian will bring “Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp” back for a new run of shows featuring himself and friends at the Wirrig Pavilion in July and August.

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Shows are scheduled for July 1,2, and 3; August 20, 21, and 22; and August 27, 28, and 29.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 10 at noon on Ticketmaster.com.

This will mark the 6th anniversary of the shows, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the local community.

The event will be phone-free. Upon arrival, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

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