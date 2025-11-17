New video shows moments local police chase turns into deadly crash

SHELBY COUNTY — New video shows the moments a police chase turned into a deadly crash in Shelby County over the weekend.

Tre’Sean L. Clemons, 25, of Kettering, died in this crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The City of Sidney released cruiser camera footage showing the chase, which started along Michigan Street and ended about six minutes later on Cardo Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Sidney police that flock cameras caught a vehicle involved in an armed robbery driving westbound on State Route 47 around 4 p.m.

Officers soon found the car at the Clark gas station on Michigan Street near Interstate 75.

Cruiser camera video shows the vehicle, driven by Clemons, pulling out of the gas station and driving away.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the video shows Clemons speeding off on SR-47.

The car eventually crashed and rolled multiple times in the 5000 block of Cardo Road in Shelby County.

Clemons was ejected from the car and died on scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 19-year-old Piqua woman was a passenger in the car. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

This police chase remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

