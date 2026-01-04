Local

New vendor opening at Silos food hall in Dayton today

New vendor opening at the Silos food hall today Fête, run by local chef and entrepreneur Whitney King, will make its grand debut inside the Silos today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A new vendor is set to open today at the Silos food hall in Dayton.

Fête, run by local chef and entrepreneur Whitney King, will make its grand debut inside the Silos today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Silos are located at 810 East 1st Street in Dayton.

“Fête — meaning ‘party’ in French — brings the colorful, flavor-forward food that made Top Knot Kitchen a Dayton favorite… now with even more heart, soul, and variety," The Silos said in a social media post.

The menu will include “beloved bowls, fresh salads, crave-worthy sauces, and signature new dishes like enchiladas verdes,” according to the post.

The menu will also feature vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

“With Fête’s opening, The Silos now features its full lineup of local food vendors — making it the ultimate destination for eating, sipping, and gathering," the post said.

Fête will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are closed on Monday.

