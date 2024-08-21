New Thai restaurant to hold soft opening

CENTERVILLE — A new Thai restaurant will be hosting a soft opening on Thursday.
Thai Village, located at 5201 Cornerstone North Boulevard in Centerville, will be hosting a soft opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page.
“During this period, we will be offering a limited menu as we fine-tune our operations,” the post said.
A grand opening will be held on September 6th.
For more information and updates from the restaurant, you can click here.