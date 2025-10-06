New tax credit assistance available for Ohio CDL training

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development has opened applications for the third round of tax credits aimed at reducing the financial burden on companies offering training for commercial drivers.

The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training Program allows employers to upskill current and future employees to meet the growing demand for skilled drivers in Ohio. Employers can earn tax credits covering half of approved training costs, up to $25,000.

“From delivering groceries to transporting parts for new factories, CDL drivers literally keep Ohio moving,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.

The current application round opened on October 6 and will close on December 1. Applications are reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tax credit applies to the credentialing of both current and prospective employees. Eligible training can be conducted by external training providers on the Ohio-approved CDL course provider list or by internal qualified training instructors.

The CDL Training Program was established in Ohio House Bill 66 and offers tax credits up to $1.5 million for each calendar year, running from 2023 through 2026.

In previous rounds, more than $940,000 was awarded to companies to support the training of CDL drivers.

