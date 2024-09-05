New study ranks ‘most fun states;’ Where does Ohio rank?

OHIO — A new ranking lists the “most fun states” in America.

Ohio ranks in the top half of the country for fun, coming in at number 15.

The list, put together by WalletHub, was released last month and ranked all 50 states across 26 key indicators divided into two categories: Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife.

Entertainment & Recreation includes the number of attractions, ideal weather, and things like the number of movie theatres and golf courses per Capita. Nightlife includes average beer and wine prices, nightlife options per Captia, and time of last call.

Ohio ranked 17th for Entertainment & Recreation and 16th for Nightlife.

The state that topped the list was Florida, followed by California, Nevada, New York, and Colorado.

West Virginia was ranked last behind Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Arkansas.

Additional information and the full list can be found here.

