New study finds Ohio is one of the most romantic states

OHIO — A new study found that the State of Ohio is one of the most romantic in the country.

Luxury travel advisors with The Resorts Collection used TripAdvisor data to rank the top ten states for the most romantic getaways, and Ohio took No. 5.

The study used the number of comments on restaurants, landmarks, hotels, and nature and parks on TripAdvisor.

In fifth place, 1,716 out of every 100,000 of the Buckeye state’s Tripadvisor comments feature the word romantic, according to the study.

Per 100,000 comments, there were 227 romantic mentions for landmarks. It found that this is 44.5% higher than the national average.

Ohio’s nature and park attractions are 168.5% above the national average, with 290 romantic mentions per 100,000 comments.

The study provides the following top 10 best and worst states for romantic trips.

Top 10 best states for a romantic getaway:

Rhode Island Texas Washington New York Ohio Vermont Pennsylvania Oklahoma Hawaii Oregon

Top 10 worst states for a romantic getaway:

Montana Wyoming South Dakota Arizona Kentucky Kansas Missouri and California (tie) Alabama Alaska North Dakota

“Valentine’s Day tends to make people think differently about travel,” Co-founder of The Resorts Collection, Florian Pauly, said. “Instead of chasing big itineraries or packed schedules, couples are usually looking for places that feel special – somewhere they can slow down, enjoy good food, and actually spend quality time together."

