New seafood restaurant coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons this month

BEAVERCREEK — A new seafood restaurant is coming to the Miami Valley.

Bleu Wave Seaford & Pho will open in Beavercreek this month, according to a social media post.

Its location will be at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in the former space of Flyby BBQ.

“Get ready for something exiting!” the restaurant said on its social media pages. “Stay tuned for delicious flavors and unforgettable experiences. See you there!”

