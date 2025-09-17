New school zone signage up in local city

WEST CARROLLTON — A local police department is asking its community to stay vigilant as new school zone speed limit zones have been established.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The West Carrollton Police Department said new signage has been installed along Central Avenue between Stadium Avenue and Cedar Street.
TRENDING STORIES:
- School board votes to fire staff member accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
- Ohio public library mistakenly sends around $400K to fake vendor in scam
- Bodies pulled from Great Miami River identified as missing father, 9-year-old daughter
This change comes as West Carrollton City Schools opened a new elementary school.
The department said the active school zone times are Monday through Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
The speed limit in a school zone is 20 mph.
“We kindly ask for your cooperation in adhering to these changes. The safety of our children depends on your vigilance!” the department said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group