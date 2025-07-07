New river corridor development in West Carrollton welcomes new Culver’s

WEST CARROLLTON — A new Culver’s has opened in West Carrollton, and we’re learning the restaurant is part of a much bigger development project.

News Center 7’a Mason Fletcher was in West Carrollton where the transformation is underway.

The line stretched from the door to the parking lot as customers were waiting to get in,

Claudio Zeledon, the restaurant owner said, “It feels like the beginning has just started and the culmination of a lot of beautiful efforts.”

Zeledon has worked for Culver’s since 2018 and moved from Illinois to serve the people of West Carrollton.

“West Carrollton has done everything great for us. They showed up and allowed us to build here,” Zeledon said.

City Manager, Amber Holloway, said, “This is a monumental day for us, and it’s been years in the making. We’re very excited to welcome Culver’s.”

The location is the first for many new businesses in the city. News Center 7 was there when the city announced plans for a Whitewater Park along the Great Miami River.

Holloway said they’ve been working to develop the river district for a couple of years.

“I’m really hoping that residents see the progress. This area looked a lot different a few years ago,” Holloway said.

She called it a transformation of the gateway to West Carrollton and said this opening with Culver’s is just the start.

“Our hope and goal is that we ultimately attract a hotel, along with other fast casual, all types of retail establishments here,” Holloway said.

She added that the city is also looking at the development of townhouses and full-service restaurants in the same area.

