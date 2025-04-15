New restaurants expected to open at former Big Boy locations

MIAMI VALLEY — New restaurants are set to take over spaces where a beloved restaurant once stood.
We will explain the push to try and make Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes a household today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
As previously reported by News Center 7, these new restaurants will all open at former Frisch’s restaurant locations.
Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG), has locations slotted for:
- Huber Heights: 8154 Old Troy Pike
- Englewood: 1095 S. Main Street
- Fairborn: 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway
- Kettering: 2861 Wilmington Pike
- Bellbrook: 6188 Wilmington Pike
- Xenia: 386 W. Main St.
These locations are hiring and mostly recruiting managers and shift leaders, according to a BBRG spokesperson.
It is unclear whether they will rehire Frisch’s employees who lost their jobs.
“I think they should,” said Bentley Marshall.
Several customers told News Center 7 that they don’t care about the name, they just want the same food.
We will update this story.
