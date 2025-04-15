New restaurants expected to open at former Big Boy locations

MIAMI VALLEY — New restaurants are set to take over spaces where a beloved restaurant once stood.

As previously reported by News Center 7, these new restaurants will all open at former Frisch’s restaurant locations.

Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG), has locations slotted for:

Huber Heights: 8154 Old Troy Pike

Englewood: 1095 S. Main Street

Fairborn: 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway

Kettering: 2861 Wilmington Pike

Bellbrook: 6188 Wilmington Pike

Xenia: 386 W. Main St.

These locations are hiring and mostly recruiting managers and shift leaders, according to a BBRG spokesperson.

It is unclear whether they will rehire Frisch’s employees who lost their jobs.

“I think they should,” said Bentley Marshall.

Several customers told News Center 7 that they don’t care about the name, they just want the same food.

