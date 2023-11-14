New restaurant serving halal burgers opens in the Miami Valley

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A new burger restaurant is now open in the Miami Valley.

Halal Burgers, located at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Township, celebrated its grand opening on Monday, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

The restaurant serves “scrumptious bites crafted with care using Halal Zabiha meat,” the post said.

To view the restaurant’s full menu, you can visit their Facebook page here

