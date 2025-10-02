New police unit focusing on dangerous driving in Montgomery County

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local community wants to decrease speeding and bad driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how Huber Heights Police hopes this new traffic services unit will help lower the number of crashes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said they heard concerns from people about speeding, and they hope this new traffic services unit will help.

“Troy and Brandt, you’re going to see a lot of speeders as a result. But we’re also getting a lot of them inside the neighborhoods,” said Huber Heights Police Sgt. Josh Fosnight.

He told News Center 7 that some officers have been moved from road patrol into this new permanent unit.

Fosnight states that they will handle everything from crashes to other serious situations.

“The objective here is really just to kind of isolate the traffic issues and give those officers the ability to handle the traffic complaints, road patrol officers, then just can handle calls for service,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group