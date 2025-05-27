New owners take over historic downtown Dayton hotel, start phased opening

DAYTON — One historic downtown Dayton hotel is reopening its doors.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke exclusively with the hotel’s new owner. She breaks down her hope for the future of the hotel tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The former Crowne Plaza on E. Fifth Street has been empty for almost three years after going through a couple of different ownership groups.

Now, it’s being rebranded as Dayton Vitality Hotel, owned by Bright Hotels.

It’s been open for eight days, with an extremely soft and phased opening, but guests can come through the doors.

