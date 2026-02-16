New Ohio law to help first responders provide better support for people with disabilities

OHIO — Ohio has enacted a new law that is designed to help first responders better support people with disabilities during emergencies.

Ohio House Bill 144, or Keith’s Law, will expand on an existing feature within the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS) to allow 911 dispatchers to alert responding crews that may be interacting with someone who has a disability, according to a Facebook post.

This awareness can help first responders adjust their approach, communicate more effectively, and reduce the risk of misunderstandings when seconds matter.

Ohio previously offered a voluntary registry for people with communication disabilities; Keith’s Law broadens the program to include people with a wide range of diagnosed disabilities.

Participation in the program is completely voluntary, and there is no cost to register.

No specific diagnosis is shared with first responders.

The system will simply provide a head-up that additional awareness, patience, or accommodations may be helpful during an emergency response.

The new tool will give people with disabilities and their families another tool to help ensure safer, more effective interactions during high-stress situations.

To participate, registration is available through Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

